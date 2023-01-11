Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) closed at $25.62, marking a -1.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.23%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.65 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 135.91%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.75% higher. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

