Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) closed the most recent trading day at $21.94, moving +1.72% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 10.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.23%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.61, up 3.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.14% lower within the past month. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

