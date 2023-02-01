Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) closed at $28.98, marking a +0.98% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 12.11% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Syndax Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of -$0.64 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 135.36%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.23% higher. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

