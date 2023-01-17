Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) closed at $26.46, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 12.58% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.01% in that time.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, down 135.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.23% higher. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SNDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.