SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $SNDX Reports Quarterly Earnings

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS ($SNDX) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of -$1.10 per share, missing estimates of -$0.25 by $0.85. The company also reported revenue of $7,680,000, missing estimates of $87,629,923 by $-79,949,923.

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $SNDX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A METZGER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 13,288 shares for an estimated $206,017

NEIL GALLAGHER (President, Head of R&D) sold 4,618 shares for an estimated $71,597

KEITH A. GOLDAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,777 shares for an estimated $58,558

SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 111 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

