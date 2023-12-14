Syndax Pharmaceuticals Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SNDX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SNDX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.72, changing hands as high as $20.00 per share. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $11.215 per share, with $29.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.