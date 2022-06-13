Syndax Pharmaceuticals Appoints Keith Goldan As CFO

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), a company focused on cancer therapies, said on Monday that it has appointed Keith Goldan as Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

Goldan, with nearly three decades of leadership and operational experience at several pharmaceutical, bio-technology, and medical technology companies, most recently served as CFO at Optinose.

