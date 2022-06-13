Markets
SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Appoints Keith Goldan As CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), a company focused on cancer therapies, said on Monday that it has appointed Keith Goldan as Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

Goldan, with nearly three decades of leadership and operational experience at several pharmaceutical, bio-technology, and medical technology companies, most recently served as CFO at Optinose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNDX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular