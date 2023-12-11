Syndax Pharma Reveals Positive Data From Phase 1 Revumenib Combination Trials In Acute Leukemias

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) announced Monday positive data for Revumenib in patients with acute leukemias from the various BEAT AML, SAVE AML and AUGMENT-102 Phase 1 combination trials.

Revumenib is the company's highly selective, oral menin inhibitor.

The data was presented from multiple trials of revumenib in combination with standard of care agents in patients with nucleophosmin mutant or mNPM1 and KMT2A-rearranged or KMT2r relapsed/refractory (R/R) acute leukemias.

The company announced data from the SAVE AML trial of revumenib in combination with venetoclax-decitabine/cedazuridine in R/R AML. Data was also released from the BEAT AML trial of revumenib in combination with venetoclax/azacitidine in newly diagnosed mNPM1 or KMT2Ar AML patients.

The company also announced data from the AUGMENT-102 trial of revumenib in combination with fludarabine/cytarabine in a predominantly pediatric relapsed/refractory mNPM1, NUP98r and KMT2Ar AML population.

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies noted that the data to date demonstrate that revumenib has been well tolerated and demonstrated clinical activity in combination with venetoclax/hypomethylating agents in both the frontline and R/R acute myeloid leukemia or AML settings.

It also showed positive result in combination with fludarabine/cytarabine (FLA) chemotherapy in a heavily pretreated R/R pediatric AML population, including in patients who relapsed on FLA.

In the trials, Revumenib was well tolerated with no new safety signals identified beyond those observed with the respective SOC combinations.

In all three trials, patients are now receiving the full monotherapy recommended Phase 2 dose in combination with the standard of care agents.

Syndax noted that the new combination data collectively highlight revumenib's potential to safely combine with current standard of care agents across the acute leukemia treatment landscape, and support expansion of ongoing trials and advancement into additional combination trials currently in planning.

Michael Metzger, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Given the urgent need for novel, effective solutions for acute leukemia patients, we're excited to show clinical data demonstrating tolerability and compelling clinical responses when revumenib is added to current treatment regimens. The potential to safely combine with standard of care positions revumenib to become a cornerstone of treatment across a range of acute leukemia populations. In addition, current response rates seen across all three trials strengthen revumenib's already robust clinical profile as a monotherapy and furthers our conviction that revumenib could be a first- and best-in-class treatment for both KMT2Ar and mNPM1 acute leukemias."

