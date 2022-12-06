Markets
SNDX

Syndax Pharma Prices Public Offering Of About 6.82 Mln Shares At $22.00/shr

December 06, 2022 — 09:48 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of about 6.82 million shares of its common stock at $22.00 per share.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $150.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Syndax.

In addition, Syndax granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.02 million shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on December 9, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

