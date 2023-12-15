Syndax Pharma Prices Public Offering Of 10.8 Mln Shares At $18.50/Shr

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharma (SNDX) announced the pricing of underwritten public offering of 10.8 million common shares at $18.50 per share. The company expects to close the offering on December 19, 2023.

Syndax granted underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 1.62 million shares of common stock.

The company expects offering gross proceeds to be approximately $200.0 million, before expenses.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. B. Riley Securities is acting as manager for the offering.

