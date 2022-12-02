Syndax Pharma Names Steve Sabus Chief Commercial Officer, Effective Dec. 5

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies, announced Friday the appointment of Steve Sabus to the role of Chief Commercial Officer, effective December 5.

Sabus holds more than 30 years of commercial experience launching drugs and building sales and marketing organizations within the biopharmaceutical industry.

As Chief Commercial Officer, he will oversee all commercial functions, including the development of critical launch initiatives, sales planning and commercial strategy.

Prior to joining Syndax, Sabus served as Chief Commercial Officer at Turning Point Therapeutics, before being acquired by BMS. Before that he held senior commercial roles at Astellas Pharma for over 15 years, most recently serving as the Head of Oncology.

Before Astellas, Sabus spent 16 years at Johnson & Johnson in commercial roles of increasing responsibility.

