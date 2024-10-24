Syndax initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS analyst David Dai initiated coverage of Syndax (SNDX) with a Buy rating and $37 price target The firm launched coverage of SMID cap biotech sector with a focus in oncology and autoimmune diseases. Its top pick is Syndax. The company has a first-in-class menin therapy in acute myeloid leukemia awaiting likely FDA approval and pivotal data near-term, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNDX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.