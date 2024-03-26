Syndax Announces FDA Priority Review Of NDA For Revumenib For Treatment Of R/R KMT2Ar Acute Leukemia

(RTTNews) - Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Priority Review for its New Drug Application or NDA for revumenib, the company's first-in-class menin inhibitor, for the treatment of adult and pediatric relapsed or refractory (R/R) KMT2A-rearranged or KMT2Ar acute leukemia.

The NDA filing is being reviewed under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review Program (RTOR) and has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of September 26, 2024. RTOR allows for a more efficient review and close engagement between the sponsor and the FDA throughout the submission process, which historically has led to earlier approvals.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.