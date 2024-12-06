Syncona’s Beacon Reports Promising Trial Results

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.
Syncona Limited’s portfolio company, Beacon Therapeutics, has reported promising three-month interim results from its Phase II DAWN trial for the gene therapy laru-zova in treating X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The data indicates that the therapy is well-tolerated and shows early improvements in visual acuity, suggesting potential as a significant treatment option for this progressive eye disease. This development is a positive step forward in Beacon’s efforts to bring hope to those affected by XLRP, with further trials underway.
