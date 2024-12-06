News & Insights

Stocks

Syncona’s Beacon Reports Promising Trial Results

December 06, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Syncona Limited’s portfolio company, Beacon Therapeutics, has reported promising three-month interim results from its Phase II DAWN trial for the gene therapy laru-zova in treating X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP). The data indicates that the therapy is well-tolerated and shows early improvements in visual acuity, suggesting potential as a significant treatment option for this progressive eye disease. This development is a positive step forward in Beacon’s efforts to bring hope to those affected by XLRP, with further trials underway.

For further insights into GB:SYNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.