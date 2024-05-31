News & Insights

Syncona’s Autolus Reveals Promising Cancer Therapy Data

May 31, 2024 — 09:19 am EDT

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Ltd’s portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics has presented promising results from the FELIX study for treating adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the ASCO meeting. The study showed a 78% overall response rate to obe-cel with 40% of patients in ongoing remission without further treatment, suggesting a potential for long-term survival. These results have been submitted to the FDA, with a decision expected by November 16, 2024.

