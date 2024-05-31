Syncona’s Autolus Reveals Promising Cancer Therapy Data

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Ltd’s portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics has presented promising results from the FELIX study for treating adult B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at the ASCO meeting. The study showed a 78% overall response rate to obe-cel with 40% of patients in ongoing remission without further treatment, suggesting a potential for long-term survival. These results have been submitted to the FDA, with a decision expected by November 16, 2024.

For further insights into GB:SYNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.