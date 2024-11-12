Syncona’s Autolus Gains FDA Approval for Key Leukemia Treatment

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona’s portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics, has received FDA approval for AUCATZYL® (obe-cel), a treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, marking a significant milestone with the U.S. commercial launch underway. This approval triggers a $30 million milestone payment from Blackstone and positions the company for further developments as obe-cel undergoes regulatory review in the EU and UK. Autolus also showcased promising data from ongoing studies and announced key management appointments to advance its innovative therapies.

