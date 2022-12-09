Markets
AUTL

Syncona: Autolus' FELIX Trial Of Obe-cel Meets Primary Endpoint

December 09, 2022 — 02:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Syncona Ltd said its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL), has announced that the phase II FELIX clinical trial of obe-cel in relapsed/refractory adult Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia patients has met its primary endpoint at interim analysis. This has triggered a $35 million payment from Blackstone Life Sciences, with Autolus also announcing an additional $35 million payment from Blackstone as a result of the completion of planned activities supporting the obe-cel manufacturing process.

Autolus plans to present the results from the FELIX trial at a medical conference in mid-2023, with longer follow up planned to be reported at the end of 2023.

Christian Itin, CEO of Autolus, said: "We look forward to supplementing this interim data with longer follow up data to more fully explore the clinical benefit of obe-cel, and to work towards the submission of a Biologics License Application by the end of 2023 to the U.S. FDA."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUTL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.