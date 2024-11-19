News & Insights

Syncona Shs GBP Announces Board Committee Update

November 19, 2024 — 03:02 am EST

November 19, 2024

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited, a prominent life science investor, has announced a change in its Board Audit Committee with Gian Piero Reverberi stepping down. Syncona focuses on investing in innovative life science companies to deliver groundbreaking treatments and enhance patient outcomes, intending to provide strong returns to shareholders. The company emphasizes long-term growth by building a diversified portfolio of global life science leaders.

