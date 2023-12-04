Syncona Portfolio Firm Beacon's AGTC-501 Trial Shows Positive Data In X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa

(RTTNews) - Syncona Ltd (SYNC.L), a life science investor, announced Mpnday that its portfolio company, Beacon Therapeutics, has presented positive data from the Phase II SKYLINE trial of its AAV viral vector-based gene therapy AGTC-501 in X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa or XLRP.

The unmasked three-month data from the Phase II SKYLINE trial was presented at the FLORetina ICOOR 2023 Congress in Rome.

The company noted that the highlights from the presentation included encouraging efficacy profile with robust and statistically significant improvement in retinal sensitivity, the primary endpoint for the trial. It reported 75% (6/8) response rate in the higher dose cohort.

The data underlines the favourable safety profile of AGTC-501, with no clinically significant safety events related to the therapy.

Syncona noted that Beacon expects to present 12-month data from the SKYLINE trial in the first half of calendar year 2024, as well as commence the pivotal Phase II/III VISTA trial.

The 24-month data from the SKYLINE trial is expected to be presented in the second half of calendar year 2024.

Chris Hollowood, Chief Executive Officer of Syncona Investment Management Limited, said, "This data released by Beacon from the SKYLINE trial underlines the potential of the company's lead AGTC-501 therapy in slowing the progression of XLRP, a devastating disease where patients become legally blind in their mid-40s. We are pleased to see the Beacon team continue to make significant progress as they progress towards key milestones, including the upcoming initiation of a pivotal trial."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.