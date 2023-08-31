Syncona (LSE:SYNC) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 245.19

The average one-year price target for Syncona (LSE:SYNC) has been revised to 245.19 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 232.05 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 227.25 to a high of 279.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 86.03% from the latest reported closing price of 131.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syncona. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNC is 0.79%, an increase of 9.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.51% to 10,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 9,502K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 893K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing a decrease of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNC by 6.61% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST T. Rowe Price Growth Opportunities Portfolio holds 141K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNC by 8.96% over the last quarter.

PEX - ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares, representing a decrease of 6.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNC by 3.47% over the last quarter.

REGIX - Regnan Global Equity Impact Solutions Class Z Shares holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 22.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNC by 14.10% over the last quarter.

