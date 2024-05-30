Syncona Limited Executes Share Buyback

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited, a prominent life science investor, has reported the successful purchase of 300,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 110.5 GBp per share under its Share Buyback Programme. These shares will now be held in treasury, reducing the total voting rights in the firm to 649,490,586. This move is part of Syncona’s strategy to build and scale global leaders in the life sciences sector.

