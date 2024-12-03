News & Insights

Syncona Limited Enhances Portfolio with Share Buyback

December 03, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited, a prominent life science investor, has repurchased 170,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the company’s total voting rights to 629,803,994. This strategic move is part of Syncona’s broader plan to enhance shareholder value while building a strong portfolio of life science companies.

