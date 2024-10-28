Syncona Limited Enhances Portfolio with Share Buyback

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited, a prominent life science investor, has repurchased 600,000 of its shares at a price of 109 GBp each as part of its share buyback programme. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the company’s voting shares to 636,070,994. This strategic move reflects Syncona’s commitment to managing its capital structure while focusing on building a diversified portfolio of leading life science businesses.

