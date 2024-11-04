News & Insights

Stocks

Syncona Limited Boosts Share Value with Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited, a prominent life science investor, has repurchased 200,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, at a consistent price of 108.9757 GBp per share. These repurchased shares will be held in treasury, impacting the company’s total voting rights. This move aligns with Syncona’s strategic aim to enhance shareholder value while continuing its focus on creating leading life science companies.

For further insights into GB:SYNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.