Syncona Issues Quarterly Update; Theresa Heggie Named CEO Of Freeline

(RTTNews) - Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.L) on Tuesday issued its quarterly update for the period from 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The healthcare company said it has built a portfolio of nine innovative companies that are addressing areas of significant unmet need for patients. During the period, the company has expanded, invested in and advanced its portfolio.

Syncona said it has committed $80 million to Freeline in a Series C financing. The first tranche of $40 million will enable Freeline to expand its team, continue to develop its proprietary platform, generate further data in its clinical programs, and progress its pipeline. Syncona has a 79 percent holding in Freeline.

Syncona also said it led a 32.0 million pounds Series B financing in Azeria Therapeutics, with a 29.5 million pounds commitment, of which the first tranche was 6.5 million pounds. Syncona owns a 61 percent stake in Azeria.

Syncona said its net assets at the end of the quarter were 1.34 billion pounds, or 199.4 pence per share. This resulted in a NAV total return of 0.2 percent in the period, and a (7.0) percent total return over the nine months from 31 March 2019.

In addition, Syncona said Freeline has appointed Theresa Heggie as Chief Executive. Theresa is an accomplished executive with significant experience in the commercialisation of treatments for rare diseases.

Prior to joining Freeline, she held senior executive roles at leading global rare disease companies, including Shire, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, where she served as SVP, Head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Freeline will disclose further data from its Phase 1/2 B-AMAZE trial investigating a novel gene therapy, FLT180a, for Haemophilia B on Friday 7 February 2020.

