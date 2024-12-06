News & Insights

Syncona Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Syncona Shs GBP (GB:SYNC) has released an update.

Syncona Limited has recently repurchased 150,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, maintaining a focus on enhancing shareholder value. The shares were bought at a consistent price of 102.0133 GBp each and will be held in treasury, adjusting the total voting rights in the company to 628,903,994. This strategic move underscores Syncona’s commitment to building a robust portfolio in the life sciences sector.

