Syncona : Autolus Receives FDA Approval For AUCATZYL In Adults With Relapsed/Refractory B-ALL

November 11, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Syncona Ltd (SYNC.L) said that its portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted marketing approval for AUCATZYL (obe-cel) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (r/r B-ALL).

AUCATZYL was approved by the FDA based on results from the FELIX clinical trial of obe-cel in adult patients with r/r B-ALL.

AUCATZYL will be manufactured at Autolus' dedicated commercial manufacturing site, the Nucleus, in Stevenage, UK.

Autolus noted that Marketing authorisation applications (MAAs) for obe-cel in adult r/r ALL are being reviewed by the regulators in both the EU and the UK, with a submission to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted in March 2024, and a submission accepted by the UK MHRA in August 2024.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

