Syncona: Autolus Presents Data On Progress On AUTO1 Program

(RTTNews) - Healthcare company Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.L) Monday said its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL) announced new data highlighting progress on its AUTO1 program.

AUTO1 program is the company's CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the ongoing ALLCAR Phase 1 study in relapsed / refractory adult B-Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia or ALL.

The company said the data from the ALLCAR study suggests AUTO1's potential for transformational activity in adult patients with relapsed / refractory ALL.

The company also noted that the Phase 1b/2 pivotal study for the AUTO1 programme is under way and enrolment projections have had to be adjusted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Autolus now expects to enroll patients throughout 2021 with a full data set in 2022.,

The data was presented during the American Society of Hematology or ASH All-Virtual Annual Meeting, held between December 5-8, 2020.

