Syncona: Autolus Presents Data On Progress On AUTO1 Program

Healthcare company Syncona Ltd. (SYNC.L) Monday said its portfolio company, Autolus Therapeutics Plc (AUTL) announced new data highlighting progress on its AUTO1 program.

AUTO1 program is the company's CAR T cell therapy being investigated in the ongoing ALLCAR Phase 1 study in relapsed / refractory adult B-Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia or ALL.

The company said the data from the ALLCAR study suggests AUTO1's potential for transformational activity in adult patients with relapsed / refractory ALL.

The company also noted that the Phase 1b/2 pivotal study for the AUTO1 programme is under way and enrolment projections have had to be adjusted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Autolus now expects to enroll patients throughout 2021 with a full data set in 2022.,

The data was presented during the American Society of Hematology or ASH All-Virtual Annual Meeting, held between December 5-8, 2020.

