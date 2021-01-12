Markets
Synchrony's Board Elects Brian Doubles As President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Synchrony (SYF) said Margaret Keane, CEO, will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board. Synchrony's Board elected Brian Doubles, President, to become President and CEO and a member of the Board. Synchrony's current Chairman, Richard Hartnack, will retire from the Board. The company also announced Jeffrey Naylor will become Lead Independent Director. The changes will take effect on April 1, 2021.

Doubles served as Chief Financial Officer prior to and through IPO in 2014 and as President since 2019.

