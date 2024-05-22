News & Insights

Synchrony To Become U.S. Issuer Of New Virgin Red Rewards World Elite Mastercard Credit Card

May 22, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Virgin Red has entered into a multi-year agreement with Synchrony (SYF) and Mastercard for the new Virgin Red Rewards World Elite Mastercard credit card program. Synchrony will become the exclusive U.S. issuer of a multi-category travel credit card program for Virgin Red. Mastercard will become the exclusive payments network for the new card that will launch in the second half of 2024.

"The new Virgin Red Rewards Mastercard offers a dynamic consumer experience that makes shopping and adventures more meaningful," said Chiro Aikat, EVP, U.S. Market Development, Mastercard.

Virgin Red will provide customers with additional information in the coming months regarding the launch of the new credit card program later in the current year.

