Synchrony (SYF) & Veterinary Growth to Offer Pet Care Financing

Synchrony Financial SYF recently announced its partnership with the Veterinary Growth Partners (“VGP”) to offer financing options for pet care to VGP’s 7,300-plus members. VGP members can now access innovative digital features and marketing solutions, coupled with financing options, to expand their practices.

This move bodes well for Synchrony Financial, as wider adoption of CareCredit is expected to boost the top line in the future. With SYF’s CareCredit expansion, it is evident that the company is focused on expanding the business with attention paid to health systems. Health and Wellness accounted for 16% of the total interest and fees on loans of SYF in the second quarter of 2023. This move will also lead to increased contributions from this segment and a rise in the loan receivables portfolio, paving the way for higher interest income and fees on loans. The company expects loan receivables growth of more than 10% in 2023.

Synchrony Financial’s CareCredit will provide flexible financial solutions to pet owners and provide efficient and seamless service to vet practices and pet owners. Synchrony Financial will also offer education opportunities and member-only events to members of VGP and an opportunity to collaborate for marketing, co-branding, improve productivity. Pet parents can check if they prequalify for a CareCredit credit card without impacting their credit score in real time. They can apply on any smart device or over their phone. Once approved, pet parents can make the payment immediately. Short-term and long-term promotional financing options will be available depending on the purchase amount.

Partnerships similar to the latest one are expected to boost the presence of CareCredit across the pet care space. CareCredit is presently offered in 25,000-plus vet practices in the United States, and expanding the reach of CareCredit financing solutions also bolsters the purchasing power of consumers. It reduces hurdles for patients in availing of quality health care. SYF pursues uninterrupted efforts to offer advanced credit products best suited to address evolving customer expectations and serve diversified industries.

Shares of Synchrony Financial gained 1% in the past six months while the industry remained stable. SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



