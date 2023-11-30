Synchrony (SYF) to Issue Co-Branded Card for J.Crew Clients

Synchrony Financial SYF teamed up with the globally renowned omnichannel retailer, J.Crew Group, and the tech giant, Mastercard MA, to unveil a multi-year consumer financing program. Details about the expected transition to the new card program will be furnished by J.Crew Group to its customers in the months ahead.

The partners will collaborate to introduce a co-branded credit card in the first half of 2024, which can be utilized by the customer base of J.Crew Group across J.Crew and J.Crew Factory stores, online sites and mobile channels. J.Crew Group boasts its presence in almost every U.S. state, with 120 J.Crew retail stores and 215 J.Crew Factory stores as of Oct 28, 2023, thereby substantiating the widespread reach of the new card.

Per the terms of the partnership, Synchrony will act as the exclusive issuer of J.Crew And J.Crew Factory credit cards. SYF will purchase the current credit portfolio of J.Crew and will extend a comprehensive portfolio of digital expertise, such as mobile wallet provisioning, pre-approval capabilities and Scan to Apply, to the retailer.

The recent move also assures greater rewards and savings for J.Crew Group customers while making purchases outside of J.Crew network but the transaction has to be done across any Mastercard-accepted payment terminal.

Such partnerships reinforce the faith that organizations put on Synchrony to extend innovative payment solutions and address the diversified credit needs of their customers. The availability of a suitable financing solution, that removes the need to make lumpsum payments and does not exert pressure on one’s finances, may boost the purchasing power of consumers. All such efforts lead to a hassle-free purchase experience and attract newer partners as well as retain existing ones.

The well-earned reputation of SYF can be attributed to its digital and analytics expertise. A series of acquisitions and partnerships coupled with tech investments have strengthened the company’s digital arm. This, in turn, has fetched several program agreements with some of the nation’s leading retailers and manufacturers, and subsequently, boosts revenues derived from such agreements.

The list of partners is continually increasing for SYF. It added or renewed more than nine programs in the third quarter of 2023. This month itself, Synchrony announced offering tailored financing options for Big Brand Tire & Service’s customers at all of its U.S. locations and more than a million affiliated spots.

Shares of Synchrony have inched up 0.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5.4% growth. SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



