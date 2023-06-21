Synchrony (SYF) Ties Up to Better Serve the Hearing Care Space

Synchrony Financial SYF recently collaborated with Minnesota-based customized hearing solutions provider Miracle-Ear. The partnership has paved the way for SYF’s Allegro Credit installment loan product to act as the primary patient financing solution that can be accessed by Miracle-Ear’s clients at its almost 300 corporate-owned stores.

The installment loan product extends fixed-term financing that can be repaid by patients in anticipated monthly payments. The hassle-free nature of applying for the installment loan while visiting a Miracle-Ear store and subsequently, the flexibility imparted to customers in choosing a convenient payment option in regards to their varied financial needs remains lucrative.

As the financing solution of Synchrony Financial is integrated within the practice management software of Miracle-Ear, it becomes easier for the latter’s provider team to issue a payment solution while discussions related to treatment suggestions remain underway.

In addition to gaining access to the installment loan product, Miracle-Ear customers can also avail benefits of SYF’s CareCredit health and wellness credit card. Boasting a solid presence in the healthcare space, CareCredit is best known for offering financing options equipped with monthly payments and is accepted by over 266,000 providers and health-focused retail locations across the United States for a wide array of health and wellness services.

The latest alliance reinforces Synchrony Financial’s efforts to expand the reach of hearing solutions, reduce the hurdles in the way of patients in availing quality hearing health care, achieve an optimal hearing level and thus, improve the overall health of patients. Miracle-Ear, backed by an extensive U.S. presence and a solid history of providing advanced hearing solutions for more than seven decades, seems to be the apt partner for complementing SYF’s endeavor.

Such partnerships show Synchrony Financial’s prudence and also bear testament to its efforts in establishing a strong footprint across the fast-growing hearing care market. Per the National Institutes of Health, more than one in 10 Americans aged 18 and above report hearing loss. The source further estimates that the usage of a hearing device can be of great help to almost 28.8 million adults.

Therefore, the availability of a suitable financing solution, which eliminates the need to make lumpsum payments without straining one’s finances, might boost the purchasing power of patients in need of quality hearing care. Synchrony Financial makes active efforts to offer enhanced credit products best suited for addressing evolving customer expectations and serving diversified industries. Thus, these steady efforts attract newer partners as well as retain existing ones, resulting in bolstered credit lines, increased repeat sales and a greater customer lifetime value for SYF.

Shares of Synchrony Financial have gained 12.6% in a year, compared with the industry’s 1.1% growth. SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



