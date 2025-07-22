Synchrony (SYF) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2025, Synchrony (SYF) reported revenue of $4.52 billion, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.50, compared to $1.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.5 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.72, the EPS surprise was +45.35%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Efficiency Ratio : 34.1% versus 32.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 34.1% versus 32.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest margin : 14.8% versus 14.5% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 14.8% versus 14.5% estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables : 5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6%.

: 5.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6%. Total Period-end loan receivables : $99.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.94 billion.

: $99.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.94 billion. Total Average Loan receivables, including held for sale : $99.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.04 billion.

: $99.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $100.04 billion. Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance : $122.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.6 billion.

: $122.71 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $125.6 billion. Platform Analysis - Digital - Period-end loan receivables : $27.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.91 billion.

: $27.79 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $27.91 billion. Platform Analysis - Home & Auto - Average loan receivables, including held for sale : $30.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.05 billion.

: $30.14 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.05 billion. Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Purchase volume : $15.39 billion versus $15.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.39 billion versus $15.15 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Period-end loan receivables : $19.51 billion compared to the $19.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $19.51 billion compared to the $19.59 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Average loan receivables, including held for sale : $19.34 billion versus $19.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $19.34 billion versus $19.43 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Purchase volume: $4.01 billion compared to the $3.96 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Synchrony performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Synchrony have returned +9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

