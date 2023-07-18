Synchrony (SYF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Synchrony (SYF) reported $4.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 10%. EPS of $1.32 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.1 billion, representing a surprise of +2.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Synchrony performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net interest margin : 14.94% versus 15% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 14.94% versus 15% estimated by six analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 35.5% compared to the 34.39% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 35.5% compared to the 34.39% average estimate based on six analysts. Total interest-earning assets - Average Balance : $110.64 billion versus $109.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average.

: $110.64 billion versus $109.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Net charge-offs as of average loan receivables : 4.75% compared to the 4.89% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 4.75% compared to the 4.89% average estimate based on five analysts. Platform Analysis - Digital - Average loan receivables, including held for sale : $25.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.98 billion.

: $25.19 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $24.98 billion. Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Purchase volume : $15.36 billion versus $16.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $15.36 billion versus $16.85 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Period-end loan receivables : $18.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.53 billion.

: $18.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.53 billion. Platform Analysis - Diversified & Value - Average loan receivables, including held for sale : $17.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.79 billion.

: $17.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.79 billion. Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Purchase volume : $4.02 billion compared to the $4.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.02 billion compared to the $4.04 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Period-end loan receivables : $13.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.90 billion.

: $13.33 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.90 billion. Platform Analysis - Health & Wellness - Average loan receivables, including held for sale : $12.86 billion compared to the $12.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $12.86 billion compared to the $12.47 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Platform Analysis - Lifestyle - Purchase volume: $1.58 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Synchrony have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

