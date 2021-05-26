Synchrony (SYF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Synchrony (SYF) closed at $46.75, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer credit company had gained 13.58% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SYF as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SYF is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2516.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.39 billion, down 3.01% from the prior-year quarter.

SYF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.63 per share and revenue of $14.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +148.02% and -2.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SYF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.77% higher within the past month. SYF is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SYF has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.72.

We can also see that SYF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.