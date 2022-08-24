Synchrony (SYF) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Synchrony (SYF) closed at $34.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the consumer credit company had gained 7.09% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Synchrony as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Synchrony is projected to report earnings of $1.44 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.77%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.84 billion, up 4.97% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $15.05 billion, which would represent changes of -20.03% and +5.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Synchrony should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Synchrony is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Synchrony's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

We can also see that SYF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



