Synchrony (SYF) & JAB Partner to Grow Pet Insurance Footprint

Synchrony Financial’s SYF Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC expanded its partnership with Independence American Insurance Company to avail its comprehensive underwriting services for pet insurance. Synchrony’s shares gained 2.3% on Jul 13, implying investors’ confidence in the company’s prospects.

This move bodes well for Synchrony, given the growing demand for pet insurance products in the United States. Synchrony relies on agency underwriting to market its insurance products and decreases its fixed costs associated with in-house underwriting. This partnership should boost Synchrony’s Health and Wellness top line in the future, which contributed 16% to total interest and fees on loans in the first quarter of 2023. The company provides pet owners with insurance products and financing options through CareCredit. Hence, strengthening its foothold in the pet insurance market will increase its interest income from credit products.

The U.S. pet insurance market holds promising prospects, driven by growing demand for pet insurance plans to minimize the out-of-pocket costs for serious illnesses or unanticipated injuries. Per BlueWeave Consulting, the U.S. pet insurance market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.6% over the 2022-2028 forecasted period.

As a result of this partnership, Pets Best should deliver well on its mission to offer customized, comprehensive and affordable pet insurance for pet owners. Per North American Pet Health Insurance Association, pets insured increased 22% in 2022, implying an attractive market for SYF to tap the growing demand.

Synchrony acquired Pets Best, a leading U.S. pet insurance agency, back in 2019 to capture a significant share of the rapidly-growing pet insurance market. Pets Best offers a diverse range of affordable pricing and coverage options to address multiple vet expenses that rise frequently.

Shares of Synchrony Financial have gained 13.6% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 2.8%.



Synchrony Financial currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

