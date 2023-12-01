Synchrony (SYF) & HABRI Join Forces to Boost Human-Animal Bond

Synchrony Financial SYF created a strategic alliance with The Human Animal Bond Research Institute (“HABRI”), a not-for-profit organization, to enhance the human-animal bond. The partnership is in line with SYF’s focus on the well-being of individuals and their families, extending to the health of their pets.

Synchrony's dedication to overall health and wellbeing, including pet health, demonstrated through initiatives like CareCredit and Pets Best, aligns with HABRI's research and education initiatives. It promotes awareness of the beneficial influence of companion animals on overall well-being.

The consumer financial services company is expected to aid HABRI by funding its research. It is expected to promote HABRI's science-based education within CareCredit's extensive veterinary network, reaching 95% of veterinary university hospitals, along with around 75% of veterinary hospitals in the country.

Synchrony is also expected to support HABRI's mission by engaging in public policy initiatives and advocating for legislation that aids pet owners and boosts pet care access. The partnership is expected to benefit SYF by leveraging its position in the health and pet care industry, promoting its financial solutions and expanding its customer base.

Moves like this help the company to enhance its Health & Wellness platform. Average active accounts in the platform rose 10.2% year over year in 2022. This year, our model suggests the metric to further increase by 12%. We expect purchase volume and period-end loan receivables to rise more than 16% and nearly 21%, respectively, in 2023.

