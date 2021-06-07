Synchrony (SYF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Synchrony (SYF) closed the most recent trading day at $50.45, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer credit company had gained 8.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SYF as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SYF is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2516.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.39 billion, down 3.01% from the year-ago period.

SYF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.77 per share and revenue of $14.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.19% and -2.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SYF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.15% higher within the past month. SYF is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, SYF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.49.

We can also see that SYF currently has a PEG ratio of 0.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Miscellaneous Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

