Synchrony (SYF) Down 13.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Synchrony (SYF). Shares have lost about 13.2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Synchrony due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Synchrony Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Improved Efficiency

Synchrony reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.90. The bottom line also increased from $1.03 per share a year ago.

Net interest income improved 2.7% year over year to $4.6 billion in the fourth quarter. However, it missed the consensus mark by a whisker.

The strong quarterly earnings were supported by increased interest and fees on loans and an expanding loan receivables portfolio. Lower expenses also benefited the results, leading to an improved efficiency ratio in the fourth quarter. The positives were partially offset by lower purchase volume.

Q4 Results in Detail

Retailer share arrangements of Synchrony increased 4.7% year over year to $919 million. Total loan receivables of Synchrony Financial grew 2% year over year to $104.7 billion but missed the consensus mark of $104.9 billion in the quarter under review.

Total deposits were $82.1 billion, which rose 1.1% year over year but missed our estimate of $82.5 billion. Provision for credit losses decreased 13.5% year over year to $1.6 billion due to a reserve release, partially offset by increased net charge-offs, higher than our estimate of $1.4 billion.

The purchase volume of Synchrony declined 3% year over year to $48 billion in the fourth quarter due to selective consumer spending and credit actions. However, the figure surpassed the consensus estimate of $47.7 billion.

Interest and fees on loans of $5.5 billion improved 2.9% year over year due to a growing average loan receivables portfolio. Net interest margin deteriorated 9 basis points (bps) year over year to 15.01%, which was above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14.73%.

New accounts of 5 million slipped 19% year over year. Average active accounts decreased 2% to 70.3 million in the fourth quarter.

Total other expenses of Synchrony Financial decreased 3.7% year over year to $1.3 billion, remaining below our estimate of $1.4 billion. The efficiency ratio of 33.3% improved 270 bps year over year in the quarter under review and remained below the consensus mark of 34.8%.

Movement in Individual Sales Platforms

Home & Auto period-end loan receivables climbed 0.2% year over year on the back of lower payment rates and the Ally Lending acquisition. However, the purchase volume declined 6.3% year over year in the fourth quarter as lower consumer traffic, fewer large ticket purchases, and the impact of credit actions more than offset the effects of the Ally Lending acquisition. Interest and fees on loans grew 6% year over year on the back of growth in average loan receivables.

Digital period-end loan receivables rose 1.5% year over year in the quarter under review on lower payment rates. Purchase volume was down 1.2% year over year due to fewer active accounts, offsetting stable spend per account. Interest and fees on loans climbed 0.2% year over year, driven by growth in average loan receivables, and lower payment rates.

Diversified & Value period-end loan receivables grew 1% year over year in the fourth quarter on decreased payment rates. Purchase volume fell 1.6% year over year, attributable to the impact of credit actions and fewer active accounts. Interest and fees on loans improved 0.2% year over year on higher average loan receivables and lower payment rates.

Health & Wellness period-end loan receivables rose 6.3% year over year in the quarter under review due to a reduction in payment rates. Purchase volume fell 3.3% year over year due to decreased spending in Dental, Cosmetic, and Vision and the impact of credit actions, partly offset by growth in Pet and Audiology. Interest and fees on loans improved 8% year over year on increased average loan receivables.

Lifestyle period-end loan receivables rose 2.5% year over year in the fourth quarter on payment rate moderation. Purchase volume declined 4.5% year over year, due to reduced transaction values and credit actions’ impact. Interest and fees on loans climbed 5.1% year over year thanks to growth in average loan receivables and benchmark rates.

Financial Position (as of Dec. 31, 2024)

Synchrony exited the fourth quarter with cash and equivalents of $14.7 billion, higher than the $14.3 billion recorded at 2023-end. Total assets rose to $119.5 billion in the fourth quarter from $117.5 billion at 2023-end. Total borrowings fell to $15.5 billion from $15.98 billion at the end of 2023. Total equity of $16.6 billion increased from $13.9 billion at 2023-end.

Synchrony Financial’s balance sheet was consistently strong in the reported quarter, with total liquidity of $19.8 billion accounting for 16.6% of its total assets.

Return on assets of 2.6% improved 110 bps year over year in the fourth quarter, and return on equity rose 650 bps year over year to 18.9%.

Capital Deployment

Synchrony returned capital worth $100 million through share buybacks and paid common stock dividends of $97 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. It had a leftover share buyback capacity of $600 million.

Full-Year Update

In 2024, Synchrony reported adjusted earnings per share of $8.55, which rose 64.7% from the 2023 figure. Synchrony Financial's net interest income grew 6% year over year to $18 billion. Purchase volume of $182.2 billion declined 1.6% year over year.

2025 Guidance

Synchrony Financial anticipates low single-digit growth in period-end loan receivables. Purchase volume growth is expected to reflect credit actions and consumer spending behavior. The company expects the payment rate to be generally in line with 2024. Net revenue is projected to be between $15.2 and $15.7 billion, lower from $16.1 billion in 2024.

The company expects net charge-offs to be between 5.8% and 6.1% and follow normal seasonal trends, with a peak in the first half of the year. The efficiency ratio is expected to be between 31.5% and 32.5%, up from the 2024 level of 30%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, Synchrony has an average Growth Score of C, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Synchrony has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

