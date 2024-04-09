Synchrony (SYF), BRP to Enhance Retail Financing Options

Synchrony Financial SYF has partnered with BRP, bringing a wave of fresh opportunities for U.S. dealers and enabling them to provide customers with secured installment loan products. This initiative introduces convenient financing solutions, including online and in-dealership application processes, along with flexible terms extending up to 84 months.



By leveraging Synchrony's expertise, BRP dealers can now cater to a broader consumer base, enhancing accessibility to coveted powersports products.

Enhancing Consumer Access to Preferred Products

With this collaboration, BRP aims to fortify customer loyalty while attracting new buyers by facilitating easier access to its diverse range of powersports products. From Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles to Sea-Doo personal watercraft and pontoons to Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, consumers nationwide can now pursue their outdoor adventures with greater ease. Synchrony's commitment to seamless financing empowers consumers to acquire their desired units, fostering memorable experiences in the great outdoors.

Driving Growth Through Consumer Convenience

Darrell Owens, senior vice president at Synchrony, underscores the significance of this partnership in enriching consumer experiences. By streamlining the purchasing process, Synchrony and BRP aim to amplify consumer convenience, enabling enthusiasts to indulge in their passions effortlessly. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to driving growth and fostering lasting connections with consumers across the United States.

A Commitment to Streamlined Financing Solutions

Sandy Scullion, president of Powersports and Marine at BRP, emphasizes the brand's dedication to expanding consumer retail financing options. With Synchrony's proven track record and deep understanding of the powersports market, BRP anticipates delivering unparalleled support to its dealers and customers. Through Synchrony's Business Center, U.S. BRP dealers gain access to expedited credit decisions, comprehensive customer support and efficient loan processing, which further enhances the overall consumer experience.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony have gained 10.9% year to date compared with the industry’s 0.1% growth. SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

