Synchrony (SYF) & Belk Expand Partnership to Offer BNPL Options

Synchrony Financial SYF recently announced that the company has expanded its partnership with regional department store chain Belk to provide customers flexibility in purchasing through its buy now, pay later (BNPL) option.

Belk will leverage Synchrony SetPay monthly, along with its Belk+ Rewards suite of credit cards, to provide another payment option to consumers. Customers are expected to make fixed payments every month for their purchases. Belk has a strong e-commerce presence and a physical presence in 300 locations in 16 southeastern states.

The move strengthens Synchrony Financial's partnership with Belk of 16 years. SYF is the provider of Belk+ Rewards credit cards. The latest SetPay payment product is launched for Belk’s furniture and appliance departments. Moves like this enable SYF to grow traffic in its network and diversify its business.

With high inflation in the domestic market, demand for different payment options like BNPL is on the rise. Strengthening alliances with companies like Belk will allow SYF to grow its purchase volume over time and boost its loan receivables. Its total purchase volume for the third quarter jumped 6.3% year over year to $44,557 million.

For the third quarter, total loan receivables increased 13% year over year to $86 billion and beat our estimate of $82 billion. Synchrony Financial expects around 12% loan receivables growth for 2022 due to underlying trends of payment rates and high purchase volume strength.

