Synchrony (SYF) and Floor & Decor Partner for Financing Options

Synchrony Financial ( SYF ) recently collaborated with Floor & Decor to provide financial services program to its professional customers and homeowners. Synchrony Financial’s financing program for Floor & Decor consists of a private label credit card and a professional label credit card. This program targets to provide different types of customers with favorable financing options.

This move bodes well for Synchrony Financial, as it will gain from higher interest income. This partnership expands Synchrony Financial’s network of partners, highlighting its unwavering focus on expanding business organically. This will further lead to improving Diversified and Value segment volumes in the future.

Strong retailer performance and an enhanced set of value propositions should poise Synchrony Financial well for growth. It is also prudent for the company to invest in growing businesses as Diversified and Value segment’s loan receivables grew 14% in the second quarter of 2023. This will increase capital efficiency and enhance return on capital and asset ratios.

This partnership will bring more business for Floor & Decor as customers get customized financing and payment options for small or big in-store or digital purchases. Synchrony’s multi-product offerings will also cater to professional customers like builders, contractors, flooring installers, designers etc. The company will be able to provide a comprehensive and dynamic financial ecosystem with attractive value proposition and better experience, along with various relevant products and services.

The new Floor & Decor financing program would provide contractors with a professional private-label credit card for managing bulk and project-related purchases. Promotional financing is also available for purchases over $299. For homeowners, a consumer private label credit card and promotional financing on purchases up to $499 for six months are available. Synchrony Financial will also provide fraud-mitigation capabilities and an enhanced application process for customers.

Shares of Synchrony Financial gained 26.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.1%.



