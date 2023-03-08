Synchrony (SYF) & AGD Extend Partnership With 20-Year Deal

Synchrony Financial SYF and The Academy of General Dentistry (“AGD”) announced the extension of their 20-year agreement, making CareCredit, an exclusive patient financing solution offered in AGD’s benefits program.

With SYF collaborating with AGD, it is evident that the company is focused on expanding the business with attention paid to health systems. Health and Wellness accounted for 16% of the total revenue of SYF in 2022. This collaboration will lead to increased contributions from this segment and a rise in the loan receivables portfolio, paving the way for higher interest income and fees on loans.

SYF’s collaboration with AGD highlights special financing options like value-added resources and digital payment features that CareCredit will provide to AGD’s members, comprising 35000 dentists.

Synchrony aims to provide dental patients access to treatments in a hassle-free way and provide dentists with educational resources, enabling them to deliver the best clinical care available. Patients can benefit from CareCredit when their medical insurance does not cover their full costs or to avail of special financing options that may not be available in other cards.

However, dental patients can check if they prequalify for the credit card and fill up the application. Once approved, patients are expected to utilize the credit card to pay dentists. There are short- and long-term financing options, providing flexibility to the user.

Synchrony provides financing solutions to its customers. It works with a diverse group of retailers, manufacturers, buying groups, merchants, industry associations and healthcare service providers, referred to as “partners”. Synchrony connects to its partners and customers through a dynamic financial ecosystem.

Price Performance

Shares of Synchrony have gained 5.4% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 11.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Synchrony currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are Euronet Worldwide EEFT, Axos Financial AX and StoneX Group SNEX. All these companies carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The bottom line of Euronet Worldwide outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while it missed in one, the average surprise being 7.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EEFT’s 2023 earnings suggests an improvement of 14.8% from the year-ago reported figure, while the same for revenues indicates growth of 9.2% . The consensus mark for EEFT’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.3% north in the past seven days.

Axos Financial’s bottom line outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. The average of earnings surprises is 8.1%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX’s 2023 earnings indicates a 15.1% rise from the prior-year reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests 22.6% growth.

The bottom line of StoneX Group outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimatein each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 45%. The consensus mark for SNEX’s 2023 earnings has moved 16.6% north in the past 30 days.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNEX’s 2023 earnings indicates a 5.7% rise from the prior-year reported figure, while the same for revenues suggests 32.7% growth.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AXOS FINANCIAL, INC (AX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.