Synchrony says notification error tied to Amazon co-branded card not data breach

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial SYF.N said on Tuesday a notification sent to some customers regarding its co-branded card with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O was issued due to an internal error and did not involve a data breach or fraudulent activity.

Customers who did not have the co-branded product had on Monday received emails saying "a trial deposit has been successfully made to your Amazon credit builder."

"We have confirmed none of your personal data was compromised," Synchrony, a financial services company, said in an email to customers.

Synchrony entered into a partnership with the ecommerce giant in June to launch Amazon credit builder program, which lends to shoppers with a low credit score.

