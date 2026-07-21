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Synchrony Q2 Earnings Decline; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

July 21, 2026 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF), a consumer financial services company, on Tuesday reported declining net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the second quarter, net income available to the common stockholders declined 9 percent to $864 million from $946 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $2.59 versus $2.50 last year.

Net interest income increased to $4.61 billion from $4.52 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects ending loan receivables growth in the mid-single-digit range in 2026.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 earnings per share guidance of $9.25 to $9.50.

The company expects net interest income growth, continued strength in delinquency and net charge-off performance, average loan receivables to remain within the 4.0% to 4.5% target range, and second-half operating expenses to remain broadly consistent with the first half.

In the pre-market trading, Synchrony Financial is 2.15% higher at $75 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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