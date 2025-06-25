Synchrony Partners With Sploot to Make Pet Healthcare More Affordable

In a strategic move, Synchrony Financial SYF recently collaborated with Sploot Veterinary Care to roll out CareCredit, marking the first financing option available at Sploot’s clinics. This partnership offers pet owners in Denver, Chicago and Colorado Springs more flexible payment choices, making it easier to handle expenses for everything from routine checkups to emergency veterinary care.

Synchrony’s CareCredit credit card seamlessly integrates into Sploot’s service model. Sploot customers can easily apply using a custom QR code and link. Clients can check if they prequalify for the credit card without affecting their credit score and receive a decision in just seconds. This instant access to financing allows pet owners to focus on their pets’ care without having to worry about financial hurdles.

The combination of fintech and modern pet care is a crucial step. Pet parents can have a smooth, stress-free experience with Sploot’s tech-enabled, fearless environment and CareCredit’s user-friendly interface. This integration approach could serve as a model for other providers looking to fill care gaps through embedded finance.

This partnership is a timely alignment. The pet industry is on the rise, and as veterinary costs increase due to advancements in diagnostics and specialty services, financing options like CareCredit are becoming not just useful, but essential. With over 27,000 veterinary practices already on board with CareCredit, Sploot’s adoption is a clear sign of a broader shift in the industry toward making pet healthcare more financially accessible.

SYF has been actively expanding its presence in healthcare, retail and digital sectors. With approximately 69.3 million active accounts and collaborations with leading retailers and service providers, the company is positioning itself as a key player in point-of-sale credit and embedded finance solutions. However, its average active accounts decreased 3% year over year in the first quarter of 2025.

SYF Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Synchrony shares have gained 44.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 11.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

