Synchrony & Jewelers Mutual Unite to Transform Jewelry Financing

A leading player in the consumer financing space, Synchrony Financial SYF recently teamed up with Jewelers Mutual Group with a new sponsorship agreement. This partnership aims to integrate financial services with insurance offerings, allowing them to combine their market efforts and connect with a broader audience in a more streamlined and effective manner.

Through this strategic partnership, SYF’s consumer financing solutions will be promoted through Jewelers Mutual’s marketing channels and featured prominently on the Zing Marketplace. It is a digital hub for jewelers, which includes a diamond marketplace, jeweler web pages and a jewelry appraisal solution.

This combined strategy offers significant benefits to jewelry retailers by providing them with the tools they need to not only increase sales through financing options but also to help customers understand how to protect their purchases. With more than 4,000 jewelry retailers already taking advantage of Synchrony’s financing solutions and over one million customers trusting Jewelers Mutuals for insurance, this collaboration is set to enhance the market presence of both brands.

This is a remarkable step toward integrating the value chain. When consumers consider purchasing expensive jewelry, they usually choose options for financing and protection. By merging these two services into one marketing strategy, this collaboration could lead to greater customer trust, simplify the buying process, and ultimately boost the average order values for retailers.

If this strategy works as planned, it could serve as a blueprint for other industries that deal with high-value purchases, such as electronics or automotive. It highlights how strategic collaborations can create synergies between sectors that usually operate independently.

SYF is actively expanding its presence through partnerships and collaborations, which will likely improve its active accounts. In the first quarter, its average active accounts of 69.3 million slipped 3% year over year. Some of its recent partnerships are with Discount Tire and the Independent Animal Hospital Association.

SYF Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Synchrony shares have gained 35.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SYF’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SYF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Horace Mann Educators Corp HMN, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. HRTG and Acadian Asset Management Inc. AAMI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Horace Mann Educators’ current-year earnings of $4.01 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Horace Mann Educators beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 24.1%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.7 billion, implying 6.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Heritage Insurance’s current-year earnings of $3.25 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Heritage Insurance beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 363.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $854.9 million, calling for 4.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Acadian’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.86 per share, implying 3.6% year-over-year growth. In the past 30 days, Acadian has witnessed one upward estimate revision against none in the opposite direction. The consensus mark for the current-year revenues is pegged at $526.8 million, calling for 4.2% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synchrony Financial (SYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.