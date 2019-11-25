US Markets

Synchrony investigates notification error tied to Amazon co-branded card

Contributors
Abhishek Manikandan Reuters
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

Synchrony Financial said on Monday it was investigating the cause of a notification sent erroneously to some customers regarding the financial services company's co-branded card with Amazon.com Inc.

Adds response from Amazon

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Synchrony Financial SYF.N said on Monday it was investigating the cause of a notification sent erroneously to some customers regarding the financial services company's co-branded card with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O.

Customers who did not have the co-branded product received emails, saying that "a trial deposit has been successfully made to your Amazon credit builder."

A Synchrony spokesperson said the e-mail sent in error did not include any customer data or personal information.

"Amazon is aware of a notification that was distributed by Synchrony in error to some customers. They are investigating the root cause," an Amazon spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

In June, Synchrony partnered with Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O to launch Amazon credit builder program, which lends to shoppers with a low credit score.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Cynthia Osterman)

((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 2963;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular